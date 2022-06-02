Cities, township around Wright-Patt form their own legal entity

These communities have always sought to work with base leaders. But the formation of the council streamlines and formalizes that work, with the ability to create regulations, pass Tax Increment Financing districts and more, members said at a press conference at the Dayton offices of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who helped secure $1 million in federal funding for the council.

“It has the government powers that any municipality would,” Turner said. “These cities that have come together to form it are the governing body of that municipality.”

When the council votes on contracts or other measures, designees of each member community cast the votes, usually city managers or high-ranking administrators.

“We’re excited to get started,” said Rob Anderson, Fairborn city manager. “This is step one of a long process.”

Infrastructure, retail presence, living quarters, office space, hotels, entertainment options and more are all shared concerns, members said.

One recent example of the council’s work: They voted to hire Matrix Design Group, based in Crofton, Maryland, to craft two studies to help guide local governments on shepherding development in a way that’s compatible with Wright-Patterson’s aviation and military missions.

In late April, Wright-Patterson leaders introduced the results of an updated “Air Installation Compatible Use Zones Study” or “AICUZ” study, asking that local officials consider the findings when developing their own zoning and use codes.

The idea behind AICUZ is to help cities understand what can and should not be built near an Air Force installation. That study will inform and complement the work Matrix performs for the council.

“It is important to use that AICUZ study, because no one is supplanting anything that has already been done,” Burrows said.