With summer heat approaching, regional electric grid operator says it’s ready

PJM says it models extreme scenarios that have no historical precedent, including a combination of multiple unlikely conditions happening at the same time.

“We’ve looked at scenarios where we might see much higher than normal generation outages,” he said.

And if demand is higher than expected, higher even than the capacity PJM has available?

McGlynn said that’s unlikely. But if it happens, PJM has options, he said.

In situations of extreme demand, PJM can deploy what it calls “demand response.” That means calling on a variety of industrial, commercial and even residential customers who have agreed in advance to temporarily reduce their load — basically, curtail or lessen their usage of power.

That can mean an industrial user might alter its manufacturing process for a time, McGlynn said. Or it could mean that a big box retailer might agree to cool its store at a temperature of 74 degrees instead of a typical 72.

In exchange, these volunteer response customers see a “revenue stream” from the PJM capacity market, McGlynn said.

It does not mean that these “demand response” volunteers undergo temporary power outages, he emphasized.

“Even under the high system load scenarios, we’ll have sufficient reserves to maintain reliability,” McGlynn said.

Sometimes, PJM can call on everyone to use less electricity.

In the days before Christmas last year, as severe cold descended on the region, PJM asked residents to reduce their use of electricity between 4 a.m. Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. Dec. 25.

The National Weather Service reported a “minimum wind chill” of -38 F at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 23 last year.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“PJM works diligently throughout the year to coordinate and plan for peak load operations, with reliability as our top priority,” PJM President and CEO Manu Asthana said in a recent PJM report on expected summer conditions. “We’re not saying these extreme conditions will happen, but the last few years have taught us to prepare for events we have never seen.”

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington was calling for a high of 89 on Thursday, 92 on Friday and 93 Saturday, with sunny conditions prevailing throughout.