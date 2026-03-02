Will Ohioans see the blood moon tonight?

The next full moon, also known as a blood moon, or a worm moon for March, will be covered by a total lunar eclipse across the United States beginning at 3:44 a.m. eastern time zone, according to NASA.

NASA said the moon enters the Earth’s penumbra with the outer part of the shadow. The moon begins to dim, but the effect remains quite subtle.

The partial eclipse will then rise at 4:50 a.m., reaching maximum effect as the moon begins to enter Earth’s umbra.

Totality begins at 6:04 a.m. where the entire moon is in the Earth’s umbra and is tinted a coppery red.

The totality of the moon begins to end by 7:04 a.m., with the red fading away.

The partial eclipse ends by 8:17 a.m., with the full eclipse finished at 9:23 a.m.

What is a lunar eclipse?

“A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and Moon, casting a gigantic shadow across the lunar surface and turning the Moon a deep reddish-orange,” according to NASA. “This alignment can only occur during a full moon phase.”

Why does the moon turn red during the eclipse?

NASA said during a total lunar eclipse, the moon appears dark red or orange.

This is because the planet blocks most of the sun’s light from reaching the moon, and the light that does reach the lunar surface is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA. It’s similar to sunsets and sunrises.

Are there any safety hazards?

The answer is no, and a person does not need any special tools to watch the lunar eclipse.

It’s completely safe to watch with your own eyes.