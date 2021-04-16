X

Wilberforce University mourns death of senior point guard after Florida crash

William Jacob Eaton. Photo courtesy Wilberforce University
By Kristen Spicker

Wilberforce University is mourning the loss of a senior and point guard for the basketball team died after a crash in Florida last week.

Services for William Jacob Easton will be Saturday at Bethel Baptists Institutional Church in his hometown Jacksonville, Florida. He was 21 years old.

“William was the epitome of what you would want for any young man,” Wilberforce University Athletics Director Derek Williams said. “This is a huge loss for the university and his home community.”

He was described as “a respected member of the campus community” and had a 3.5 GPA.

Eaton died April 9, a day before his 22nd birthday.

WU’s presidential cabinet has elected to award Eaton a posthumous degree during commencement ceremonies on May 29. Faculty will make a final decision.

