Wilberforce University hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Mondays in April

Every Monday in April, area residents can get a COVID-19 vaccination at Wilberforce University.
The nation’s first, private HBCU is joining the fight against the pandemic starting Monday . Wilberforce is partnering with the Greene County Health Department to conduct these vaccination clinics from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 12, April 19 and April 26 at the Gaston Lewis Arena gymnasium, 1055 N. Bickett Road in Wilberforce.
To register, visit the Greene County Health Department website at http://www.gcph.info/and click the registration link.
Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, the university’s 22nd president, said this was the first time that Wilberforce has been an Ohio Department of Health vaccination site and there will be 500 doses available at each of the Monday vaccination clinics.
“Wilberforce University is pleased to partner with the Greene County Department of Public Health to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine to the local community,” Pinkard said “This partnership reaffirms our historic commitment of service to our community, especially given the prevailing narrative regarding the lack of access to the COVID-19 vaccine for rural communities of color. With this partnership, we are also modeling the kind of civic responsibility and social engagement that we instill in and expect of Wilberforce University students.”
Just more than 55,000 people in Greene County, about 32 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Approximately 20 percent of the Greene County population has completed their vaccine, totaling 33,556 people, the Ohio Department of Health reported Saturday.
Wilberforce University, established in 1856, is the nation’s first, private, historically black college or university (HBCU). Located in Greene County, near Dayton, the four year, accredited university is a member of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the Ohio LINK Library Consortium and the NAIA Athletic Conference. According to HBCU.com, Wilberforce is one of the top five HBCUs in the midwest.
