Wilberforce, Central State join program to support students with disabilities

Lt. Gov. John Husted commended the two universities at a news conference Wednesday.

“It’s eliminating the barriers that stand between that student and academic and career success,” Husted said. “This is more important than ever today, because we have so many career opportunities that are out there that are going unfilled. We’re creating jobs faster than we can fill them. We need everybody who would like to be part of our economy, who would like to have a more hopeful future, to participate.”

Nearly 1,000 students are currently participating in College2Careers across the state.

“We need that to be thousands of students, and we think that their examples will be inspirations for others,” Husted said.