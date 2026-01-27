When will mail be delivered again in the area?

“The U.S. Postal Service delivers mail in cold weather to maintain our commitment to providing reliable service to every address we serve, including critical items such as medications, government correspondence and essential supplies,” Dhalai said. “Weather conditions are continuously monitored, and delivery decisions are made with employee safety as the top priority.”

On Friday, USPS issued an alert stating disruption from winter weather may impact the processing, transportation and delivery of mail and packages for many states including Ohio.

“During extremely cold conditions, employees follow established safety precautions, including wearing appropriate cold-weather gear, taking warm-up breaks as needed, remaining alert to icy or hazardous conditions, adjusting work practices when necessary and maintaining communication with local management,” Dhalai said. “These measures help ensure employees can deliver the mail safely while continuing to serve their communities.”

She said customers should be reminded the importance of keeping walkways, sidewalks and areas around mailboxes clear from snow and ice so letter carriers can provide safe and timely mail delivery.

Dhalai added snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes can make it difficult for letter carriers to safely deliver the mail.

“Residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service,“ she said. ”Customers receiving curbside delivery should also ensure clear access to their mailboxes for letter carriers who deliver from the street.

Residential customers should check the Mail Service Disruptions website first for current and updated information about whether mail is being delivered to their neighborhood or if their local post office is open.

Customers can also call the customer service center at 1-800-275-8777.