When can Ohioans expect spring’s last freezing day?

Using data from 1991 to 2020, the NCEI determined the the last spring freeze for most of the U.S. Nearly all of Ohio’s final spring freeze usually falls in mid to late April, but for some spots in northeast Ohio residents could feel a chill into early to mid May.

For Ohioans working on their spring gardens, a frost could kill their harvest before seeds have even sprouted.

A light freeze — about 29 to 32 degrees — can kill tender plants whereas a severe freeze of 24 degrees and colder will result in heavy damage to most garden plants, according to the Almanac.