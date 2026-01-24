What’s closed in Dayton and Springfield due to winter storm

Dayton and Springfield universities and parks have announced closures ahead of a major snow storm this weekend. Nearly a foot of snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today until noon Monday, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicting six to nine inches of snowfall in more northern areas like Darke, Auglaize and Logan counties, but closer to eight to 12 inches throughout the Dayton-Cincinnati areas of the Miami Valley.
The bulk of the snow will happen overnight into Sunday and throughout the day. Here are some of the bigger closings and other information:
PARKS
Five Rivers MetroParks - All facilities, including MetroParks ice rink and 2nd Street Market, are closed Sunday.
UNIVERSITY CLOSURES
Clark State College - All locations will operate virtually Monday. All buildings will be closed.
Miami University, all campuses - Oxford and regional campuses closed Sunday and classes canceled Monday. Residence and dining halls will remain open throughout the storm.
Wilmington College - Campus closed Monday; remote learning implemented.
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB
As of 11 a.m. today, Wright-Patt Air Force Base was still fully open and operational. No delays or closings announced.
