What’s closed in Dayton and Springfield due to winter storm

The bulk of the snow will happen overnight into Sunday and throughout the day. Here are some of the bigger closings and other information:

PARKS

Five Rivers MetroParks - All facilities, including MetroParks ice rink and 2nd Street Market, are closed Sunday.

UNIVERSITY CLOSURES

Clark State College - All locations will operate virtually Monday. All buildings will be closed.

Miami University, all campuses - Oxford and regional campuses closed Sunday and classes canceled Monday. Residence and dining halls will remain open throughout the storm.

Wilmington College - Campus closed Monday; remote learning implemented.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB

As of 11 a.m. today, Wright-Patt Air Force Base was still fully open and operational. No delays or closings announced.

