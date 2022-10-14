Welcome them home again: Honor Flight plans second flight Saturday

While in Washington D.C., veterans will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and other sites.

Some 6,656 veterans have flown on Honor Flight of Dayton trips over the years.

The “real salute,” as Honor Flight corridor Commander Ray Girard put it, is when veterans return to the Dayton airport at about 9 p.m. (or later) Saturday.

Members of the public who wish to take part should be at the airport no later than 8 p.m. Saturday, Girard said.

Returning veterans will be greeted by the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Band, Miami Valley Young Marines, members of the armed forces and others.

The public is asked to bring signs, balloons and wear patriotic outfits.

“Be prepared for an emotional return from our veterans; be aware that 95% of the returning veterans served during Vietnam,” Honor Flight said in a release. “Many never talked about the war until this day. Those tears you’ll see are of joy.”