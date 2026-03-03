WATCH: Footage released from Caleb Flynn’s arrest for wife’s killing

Video footage obtained by the Dayton Daily News shows Caleb Flynn arrive at the Tipp City police station with another man on Feb. 19.

When an officer said he was under arrest, the other man asked, “On what evidence?”

“We’re not doing to discuss that,” the officer responded.

The other man mentioned Caleb Flynn’s lawyer and police said they would be in touch.

“There’s no evidence,” the man said as police handcuffed Caleb Flynn. He hugged Caleb Flynn and told him to be strong.

Caleb Flynn was then led through the police station and taken into a room.

At one point he asked a detective what changed.

“I don’t want to get into it too much, but evidence evolves,” the detective responded. “That’s where we’re at.”

“What evidence?” Caleb Flynn asked.

“Well like I said we’re not going to discuss that at this time,” the detective said. “There’s going to be a day in court. Everybody has a day in court and that’s where things are at right now.”

Police also read Caleb Flynn his Miranda rights and fingerprinted him. Officers took Caleb Flynn to a police cruiser to be transported to the Miami County Jail.

Upon arrival at the jail, a detective told Caleb Flynn the corrections staff will come out and ask him a few questions.

“Do you need to go to the hospital for emergency care? Do you have any paraphernalia or weapons on you?” corrections staff asked.

Caleb Flynn was then placed in a Soter RS body scanner which quickly provided detailed, full-body images. This type of screening method replaces a manual strip search.

Corrections staff then led Caleb Flynn inside the jail.

Around 2:31 a.m. on Feb. 16, Tipp City police responded to the Flynns’ Cunningham Court home for a report of a burglary with a person shot.

According to 911 records, Caleb Flynn told police dispatchers someone broke into his home and shot his wife, Ashley Flynn.

Body camera footage released earlier this week showed Caleb Flynn tell police he had a cough and was sleeping in the living room.

He said the family’s dogs woke him up, but he thought one of his daughters had gotten up, so he laid down in their bedroom.

He didn’t know how long it was before he heard a gunshot.

Caleb Flynn told police he froze, and when he got up he found the door to the garage open and his wife dead in bed.