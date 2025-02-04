High temperatures set records across area

Records were set for the day all across southwest Ohio as high temperatures climbed into the mid- to upper 60s on Monday.
[02/03/25] Cincinnati reached 70 degrees, Dayton reached 66 degrees, and Columbus reached 65 degrees today. These are all record high temperatures for the date February 3.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 4, 2025
In Dayton, the National Weather Service said that highs reached 66 degrees, breaking a record set back in 1927 and 2020 of 62 degrees.
Cincinnati reached up to 70 degrees, the NWS said, breaking a 142-year-old record of 66 degrees, set in 1883.
In Columbus, highs were around 65 degrees, breaking a record set in 1890 and 2020 of 63 degrees.
