High temperatures set records across area

[02/03/25] Cincinnati reached 70 degrees, Dayton reached 66 degrees, and Columbus reached 65 degrees today. These are all record high temperatures for the date February 3. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 4, 2025

In Dayton, the National Weather Service said that highs reached 66 degrees, breaking a record set back in 1927 and 2020 of 62 degrees.

Cincinnati reached up to 70 degrees, the NWS said, breaking a 142-year-old record of 66 degrees, set in 1883.

In Columbus, highs were around 65 degrees, breaking a record set in 1890 and 2020 of 63 degrees.