Up to a foot of snow, dangerously cold temperatures expected over weekend

A winter storm will impact area this weekend, particularly late Saturday through Sunday. Although light snow will begin for parts of the area Saturday afternoon and persist through Saturday night, the heaviest snowfall is expected during the daytime Sunday. pic.twitter.com/LXHRuF5tE2 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 23, 2026

A cold weather advisory is also in effect until noon today, with winds making it feel as cold as 12 degrees below zero.

The NWS predicted that there will be an initial round of light snow this afternoon and evening, with the heavier snowfall coming starting around daybreak on Sunday and continuing until the afternoon, then gradually tapering off in the evening and overnight.

During the day on Sunday, the NWS said it expects more than half an inch of snowfall per hour until around 5 p.m., though some areas closer to the Ohio River could also see some mixed precipitation and ice formation.

With the impending winter storm, here is a rundown of the expected p-types and intensity (rates) for various locations. The favored areas for mixed precipitation (snow/sleet/freezing rain) is likely to be confined to parts of northeast Kentucky and south-central Ohio. pic.twitter.com/VRaFa2sJ4h — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 23, 2026

Meanwhile, highs will remain well below freezing, with highs Saturday around 15 degrees and lows around 12 degrees. Sunday’s highs are expected to be around 22 degrees, falling to around 7 degrees overnight.

The heavy snow and freezing temperatures will make it harder for crews to clear roads, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Residents should avoid driving if possible, but those who must travel should prepare a winter storm kit before hitting the road and remain weather aware. Kits should include an extra flashlight, food and water, blankets and cold weather gear.

Frigid temperatures are expected through next week, with highs in the teens and lows dropping to around or just below zero degrees.