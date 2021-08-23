springfield-news-sun logo
UD, local firms win nearly $9M total in defense, federal supply contracts

University of Dayton Research Institute headquarters on South Patterson Boulevard. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
University of Dayton Research Institute headquarters on South Patterson Boulevard. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

By Thomas Gnau
1 hour ago

The University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) and several area companies have notched big defense and federal contracts.

UDRI won an Air Force contract award for $8,059,187 for work on technologies for attritable (low-cost and reusable) and rapidly deployable vehicles.

In Dayton, Astro Industries Inc. won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus for electric wire and power and distribution equipment.

Vandalia company Integrated Procurement Technologies won two contracts, one for $111,450 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for ship and marine equipment. And another, for $42,168 from the same agency, for engines, turbines and parts.

And a Springfield company, Maintenance Stars, won a $442,766 contract from the U.S. Army in Louisville, Ky., for landscaping and grounds-keeping.

