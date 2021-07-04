Tyson recalls nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken over listeria concerns

Tyson is recalling a total of 8,492,832 pounds of chicken that was shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations, a release said. The contaminated products were reportedly sold between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

Explore Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

Initial reports show that on June 9, the FSIS was notified of two cases of listeriosis. After working with the Centers for Disease Control and state public health officials, FSIS found evidence linking Listeria monocytogenes to precooked chicken from Tyson. Epidemiologic investigation found an additional three listeriosis cases, including one death, between April 6 and June 5 of this year. Two samples of Listeria monocytogenes were found in establishments and one sample was found at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is working to learn if there have been any more cases of listeriosis tied to Tyson Foods products.