Two new trustees appointed to Wright State board

Second, Ricky Peters, chief strategy officer of Tenet3, a Dayton cyber security company, was appointed for a nine-year term and is succeeding Bruce Langos, whose term also ended June 30.

“The appointees from Gov. DeWine possess expertise in areas of strategic importance to the university,” said Tom Gunlock, chair of the Board of Trustees.

Miller oversees $3.5 million with the CareSource Foundation and leads the company’s community relations efforts. Before she worked joined CareSource in 2022, she was the director of development at Altafiber, where she worked on increasing market share. Before that, she spent 16 years at Fifth Third Bank in multiple areas including risk management.

She serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, Archbishop Alter High School and Levitt Pavilion. She graduated from University of Dayton with degrees in business administration and finance.

Peters is a 1984 Wright State graduate and previously served as a national trustee for the university beginning in 2020. National trustees are appointed by the rest of the board of trustees, rather than the governor, and do not have voting power.

As a national trustee, he is vice chair of the Special Committee on Aerospace and Defense and a member of the Finance, Audit, Governance and Compliance Committee, the Special Committee on Medicine and Health, and the Special Committee on Athletics and Campus Recreation.

Before joining Tenet3, Peters served as the CEO of Tangram Flex, a software company in Dayton, and the CEO of Ascend Innovations, a joint venture between Kettering Health Network, Premier Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital.

He was a civilian Leader in the Air Force for 35 years and retired in 2015 as the executive director of the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Peters graduated from Wright State in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering. He also received an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Sinclair Community College and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Dayton.

DeWine also appointed student trustee and accountancy major Lauren Johnson for a term ending June 30, 2026, succeeding former student trustee Chris Jenkins, who graduated. Johnson is a second-year student who expects to graduate in 2026. Johnson is a Presidential Scholar and a President’s Ambassador, serves as president of the Raj Soin College of Business Dean’s Student Advisory Board and is a member of the Finance and Human Resource clubs.

In addition to holding several on-campus jobs, she is an intern for the Division of Financial Operations at the university. She graduated from Milton-Union High School in 2023.