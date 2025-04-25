Dayton Air Show pilot dies in plane crash in Virginia

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history,” read the post. “Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.”

Holland was a 13-time, consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic championships and was a 10-time member of the U.S. Aerobatic team, according to his website.

He won 37 medals in international competitions, including 14 gold.