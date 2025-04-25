Breaking: Ohio Highway Patrol investigating 2 major I-70 crashes in Clark County in 2 days

Dayton Air Show pilot dies in plane crash in Virginia

Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland prepares for a flight eon Wednesday in preparation for the Vectren Dayton Air Show this coming weekend. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

34 minutes ago
A pilot who performed at the Dayton Air Show died Thursday in a plane crash in Virginia.

Rob Holland died at Langley Air Force Base according to a social media post by his company, Rob Holland Aerosports.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history,” read the post. “Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.”

Holland was a 13-time, consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic championships and was a 10-time member of the U.S. Aerobatic team, according to his website.

He won 37 medals in international competitions, including 14 gold.

Rob Holland flies at the Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 23, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

