Local impacts of federal news this week: Head Start funding, DEI in schools and more

The U.S. Education Department in February told schools and colleges that they would need to end any practices that differentiated people on the basis of race. This month, it also ordered states to gather signatures from their local school systems rejecting what the federal government calls “illegal DEI practices.”

The directives do not carry the force of law but threaten to use civil rights enforcement to rid schools of DEI practices. Schools were warned that continuing such practices “in violation of federal law” could lead to U.S. Justice Department litigation and a termination of federal grants and contracts.

U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty in New Hampshire said the April letter does not “even define what a ‘DEI program’ is.”

What’s happening in southwest Ohio:

• Head Start: An early education program that provides child care to 21,000 Ohio families could be cut under a Trump administration funding proposal. One Dayton mother told this news outlet that local Head Start programming makes child care feasible for her and her partner, both of whom work full-time. Child care options nationally, for families of any income, are scarce and costly. One policy group estimates that in 2023, on average, child care ranged from $9,580 annually for preschool care and $12,351 for infant care.

• NATO preparations: All eyes will be on Dayton this May. Area leaders say Dayton hosting the NATO Parliamentary Assembly from May 22 to 26 will showcase the Gem City on a global stage. Security measures that will be put in place for the event could potentially impact hundreds or possibly thousands of people — some downtown locations will be closed, buses will be rerouted and more. The world’s biggest military alliance has been chaotic since February, when U.S. Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth warned that America’s priorities for security were in Asia and on its own borders, leaving the security of Ukraine on Europe’s shoulders.

• Dayton’s foodbank: The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports food prices are expected to continue to increase by 3.2% this year. This increase comes as agencies in the region that provide food and other types of assistance to those in need are having to do their own belt-tightening with less government aid and reduced donations. Last month, a dozen loads of ordered and anticipated food for The Foodbank Inc. was canceled through the Commodity Credit Corporation. This food was expected to arrive in Dayton between April and June. But people who need help should still seek out emergency food assistance, pantry operators say.

• Local protests continue: Last weekend, a couple hundred people attended a protest at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton to protest Trump’s actions. Speakers talked about the importance of community, LGBTQ+ rights, rights of immigrants and immigrants who had been deported to an El Salvador prison, and more. April Alvarenga, the wife of a man who was arrested March 3 in New Lebanon for a complicated immigration case, advocated for her husband’s release. She said she’s scared that if he gets sent to El Salvador, she will never see him again.

Other federal updates:

• Russian strikes on Kyiv: In its deadliest assault on the Ukrainian city, Russia struck Kyiv with missiles in an hours-long attack that killed at least 12 people and injured 90. “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying.” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

• Baby bonus?: Trump gave a big thumbs up to proposals of creating a $5,000 incentive for American mothers after they give birth, ABC News reported this week. Although it’s not clear if this pitch will move forward, Trump has promoted efforts to increase the U.S. birthrate. He previously signed an executive order encouraging in-vitro fertilization access and has called himself the “King of IVF.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.