Turner: Wright-Patt, NASIC to play part in supporting Ukraine

When a company’s cyber presence is attacked, it should be viewed as a crime and reported to the FBI, Turner said, adding that his office can help companies do that.

“This is a community issue, and we need to approach this as a community,” he said.

While there have been no reports of widespread recent Russian malware or ransomware attacks against the United States or Europe, Turner argued against complacency. Cyberattacks can be hard to accurately attribute, and Turner said some organizations may hesitate before reporting suspected attacks.

“I think everybody has been amazed that Russia’s offensive cyber tools have not appeared to have been used, even in Ukraine,” he said. “I think that should make everyone just a little bit more concerned and diligent to understand that there is a great risk, both from China and from Russia.”

Both countries use cyber-tools to attack American businesses and infrastructure, he said. “We need to make certain we’re protected.”

A cyberattack against a NATO member state could trigger Article 5, its collective defense clause, a NATO official said Feb. 28.

Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the Dayton Development Coalition, which organized Monday’s event, said no company of any size can be complacent.

“People should be aware, with everything that’s going on in their lives, from a small business of two or three, up to a company of 2,000, it’s very, very critical that they understand the risks,” he said.