‘Trusted traveler’ regimen suspended at Wright-Patterson AFB

What this means: all occupants of vehicles trying to gain access to Wright-Patterson must present valid Department of Defense identification at base entry gates.

Those without valid identification will need to visit the 88th Security Forces pass and registration office to be vetted, the wing said on Facebook.

“To minimize potential delays at the gates, all occupants are encouraged to have their identification cards or passes ready for inspection,” the wing advises.

The change at Wright-Patterson and other Air Force bases came less than 48 hours after Operation “Epic Fury” launched with U.S. and Israeli forces taking military action against Iran.

U.S. and allied forces began striking targets at 1:15 am ET Saturday to “dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus,” the U.S. Central Command said.

“Epic Fury” involves the “largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation,” the command said.

The “trusted traveler” program has been suspended and reinstated in the past. In January 2025, the base said it had reinstated the regimen after it was suspended Jan. 3 that month, following the New Year’s Day events that left some 14 people dead in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

The change affects nearly everyone trying to get on base — children 16 and older, Defense Department employees, retired service members and spouses with valid DOD ID cards.

Acceptable forms of DOD identification include the Common Access Card and a registered “Real ID,” the base said.