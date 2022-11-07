Trump to be joined by Vance and Dayton region GOP candidates at today’s rally in Dayton

Explore 2022 Dayton Daily News Voter Guide

“No one in the world gets Ohioans fired up for Election Day like President Trump,” Vance said in a news release. “It will be great to host him in Ohio again.”

Vance, a Cincinnati businessman and Republican, faces U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

“While Tim spends the final days of this election barnstorming Ohio and talking to voters in every corner of the state, JD Vance is ending his campaign the same way he began it — leaning entirely on out-of-state allies to come in and prop him up because Ohioans know he’s an out-of-state fraud who has only ever been out for himself,” said Izzi Levy, communications director for Ryan’s campaign. “That’s why next week Ohioans are going to send Tim to the Senate and JD back to Silicon Valley where he belongs.”

Local political scientists say the tight senate race is one of the most consequential in the nation as the two major political parties vie for control of the U.S. Senate, which is now led by Democrats.

Jordan’s opponent is Democrat Tamie Wilson of Delaware; Turner faces Democrat David Esrati of Dayton; Carey’s Democratic opponent is Gary Josephson of Columbus; and Davidson’s challenger is Democrat Vanessa Enoch of Butler County. Former Trump aide Miller is running against Democrat Matthew Diemer of Bay Village and Majewski faces U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who is also endorsed by Trump, plans to attend Trump’s rally after holding a rally at Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs at 5 p.m. Monday, a campaign tradition, said his campaign communications director Tricia McLaughlin.

DeWine will also be on the bus tour “going around the state with J.D. Vance and the rest of the Republican statewide ticket,” she said.

DeWine faces former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, in the governor’s race.

