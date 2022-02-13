TRENDING: What social media is saying about the Bengals in the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals tonight end a 31-year drought with their Super Bowl appearance vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
Here are four accounts we’re following:
Bengals Official:
QB Joe MIXON with the TD pass pic.twitter.com/Fgwc4x3oSR— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 14, 2022
One down in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/BTXQ2NSYnV— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 14, 2022
Solid start for the defense. 😏#SuperBowl on NBC pic.twitter.com/93h7GbT9Fo— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 13, 2022
#RuleItAll pic.twitter.com/12hjSnVwDf— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 13, 2022
Sports reporter Laurel Pfahler:
End of the first quarter: #Bengals trail the #Rams 7-3.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) February 14, 2022
#Rams on the board first, up 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Odell Beckham with the 17-yard touchdown reception with Mike Hilton covering. #Bengals— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) February 13, 2022
#Rams punted their first drive. #Bengals offense working now. https://t.co/8iGO1zisCe— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) February 13, 2022
Teams that have won the coin toss have lost the last seven Super Bowls. But, the #Bengals did a lot of stuff they weren't supposed to this year so there's that.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) February 13, 2022
#Bengals introduced at their first Super Bowl since 1989. pic.twitter.com/yHckNC9E59— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) February 13, 2022
NFL:
ja'marr chase crazy for this one 🔥 #jamarrchase @bengals #bengals #superbowl♬ original sound - NFL
END OF FIRST QUARTER@RamsNFL 7@Bengals 3— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
OBJ'S FIRST CATCH IS A TOUCHDOWN. #RamsHouse @OBJ— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022
Unbelievable. #SBLVI@usairforce #afflyover pic.twitter.com/U7hiwFaQvz— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022
It's @Real10jayy__ time. 🔥— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022
Iconic. @TheRock #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/vnQZm6VX3L— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022