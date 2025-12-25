Traveling Friday and beyond? Here’s the best time to leave

Motorists hoping to avoid jammed highways should keep in mind that the early morning hours before 11 a.m. remain the best bet for less-congested travel.

Delays are projected to shift slightly later Monday and Tuesday, starting around noon and lasting into the evening, according to INRIX.

The year is expected to end on a quieter note, as New Year’s Eve travel is forecast to bring another day of minimal traffic impact, a trend that continues into New Year’s Day, according to INRIX.

A record number of people are expected to travel by car this holiday season, according to AAA. Nearly 109.5 million Americans were predicted to be driving 50 miles or more, about 4.5 million of them Ohioans, a 2% increase over last year and higher than the previous 2019 record. More than 375,000 Miami Valley residents are among those numbers, according to AAA.

Gas prices have fall to multi‑year lows, averaging about $2.85 nationally and $2.79 statewide for a gallon of regular fuel this afternoon, according to AAA.

Compared to prices a year ago, that’s down 19 cents and 26 cents, respectively.

The average price is $2.65 in the Dayton and Springfield areas and $2.77 in Cincinnati, down 39 cents, 44 cents and 28 cents, respectively, compared to a year ago.

An oversupply of oil and eased geopolitical concerns are pushing prices downward, a trend expected to continue through the end of the year, a GasBuddy petroleum analyst Matt McClain previously told this news outlet.