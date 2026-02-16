Tiny, fast and fun: Micro drones return to Air Force Museum

Breaking: Haiti TPS: Ruling could come this week impacting protections for Haitians

Micro drones like these will race through an indoor course in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force during the 7th Annual Micro Drone Race this coming weekend. Contributed

It’s will be a weekend for high-flying — or low-flying — fun at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Fast, high-energy micro drones will take over the Korean War Gallery when micro drone racing returns to the museum Feb. 20–22.

The race takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission and parking are free.

All are welcome to watch and enjoy as racers navigate a challenging indoor course in and around museum aircraft and artifacts.

Spectators are invited to follow the action, via large screens showing the race up close and several designated viewing areas around the course, the museum said.

Visitors can also turn to real-time “pilot’s-eye” views from the drones as they speed through turns, gates and obstacles.

The drones are able to hit top speeds of 40 to 45 mph. Pilots often are monitoring their craft through special goggles or screens, offering the pilot a real-time, first person point of view for controlling the craft.

The event is organized by the Cincinnati Quad Racers, a first-person point of view or “FPV” drone racing organization in Southwestern Ohio.

There will be qualifying rounds and head-to-head heats throughout the weekend.

In addition to the racing, visitors can explore interactive STEM experiences from the Engineers’ Club of Dayton and Sinclair Community College focused on flight and drone technology.

A section of the indoor course from the 2024 micro drone race, featuring lighted gates and tight turns that test precision flying. The event returns to the Museum Feb. 20–22. Museum photo by Ken LaRock.

The course weaves around through the Korean War Gallery, including the C-124 Globemaster II “Old Shakey” and the F-82 Twin Mustang.

The Engineers’ Club of Dayton will present an exhibit highlighting the evolution of flight and drone technology, including a radio-control flight simulator, early guidance systems and mechanical components, and how these innovations connect to modern drones through sensors and GPS technology, with a look at the history of simulation at the museum.

Sinclair will offer hands-on activities focused on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), including interactive drone simulators that teach the fundamentals of flight and drone technology.

The museum’s overall hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. The entrance to museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.

