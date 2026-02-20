LISTEN: ‘There’s blood everywhere’: 911 call released in Ashley Flynn murder case

Days later Caleb Flynn was charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in Miami County Municipal Court.

During the 911 call, he told a Miami County Communications Center dispatcher he found his 37-year-old wife shot twice in the head in the bed.

“There’s blood everywhere,” Caleb Flynn said.

When asked if he saw anyone in the house, Caleb Flynn said no, but the door to the garage was open. He also said it was “pitch black” in the house.

“I was with the children when it happened,” Caleb Flynn said.

Their two daughters were in their bedroom and didn’t wake up, he added.

Throughout the call Caleb Flynn sounded emotional. When the dispatcher asked if Ashley Flynn was breathing, he replied “I don’t think” before breaking off into sobs.

“Ashley, Ashley baby, baby please,” he said. “Oh my god. There’s so...she’s not...”

“OK she’s not responding to you?” the dispatcher asked.

“No,” Caleb Flynn said.

When Tipp City police arrived to the Cunningham Court home they found Ashley Flynn shot in the head with two shell casings on the floor, according to a police report.

One of the responding officers noted a side door to the garage was open. The report stated a large fridge was in front of it and would’ve had to have been pushed to open the door.

Police also found the center console was open in a truck parked in the garage. Caleb Flynn told an officer that’s where his handgun was, according to the report.

Caleb Flynn consented to voluntarily speaking with police that morning, the report stated. He was booked into the Miami County Jail Thursday afternoon.