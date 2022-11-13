Springfield Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Springfield police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened this morning.
The incident reportedly occurred just after 7:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road, which is at the corner of Selma and East Street.
The unidentified victim was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, Springfield police said.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be coming to the scene to investigate, police said.
Staff photographer Marshall Gorby contributed to this report.
In Other News
1
Bellwether no more: Ohio’s Republican strength falls out of step with...
2
Dayton VA honors veterans with parade for first time in years
3
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in...
4
Campfire sparks three-acre wildfire in Tipp City
5
COVID cases, hospitalizations drop slightly in Ohio
About the Author