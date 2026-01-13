Springboro Pediatrics joins Cincinnati Children’s network

“Joining the nation’s leading pediatric health system means the families we serve and our providers will have access to additional medical specialists, advanced resources and extra support for staffing and operations,” Aggarwal said. “This change will help us better serve families and grow with the Springboro community.”

She said the practice will continue same-day sick visits and Saturday hours under its new moniker, and will begin accepting new patients on April 13.

Springboro Pediatrics already refers families who have patients that require specialty care to Cincinnati Children’s.

Springboro Pediatrics was established in 1993. The practice now serves 5,200 patients and has more than a dozen employees.

The move is part of Cincinnati Children’s efforts to provide primary care options across the region, said Dr. Evaline Alessandrini, chief operating officer for the network.

“Dr. Aggarwal and her team have strong, longitudinal relationships with the families they have served for over three decades, and we are delighted to welcome them,” Alessandrini said. “Cincinnati Children’s is recognized as one of the top 10 pediatric health systems in the nation for specialty care, and the addition of Springboro Pediatrics helps ensure we are also providing outstanding primary care close to home.”

Cincinnati Children’s serves Warren County at its Mason campus, and serves the Dayton area at Centerville Primary Care in Montgomery County and Liberty Primary Care in Butler County.

Centerville Primary Care, 6555 Clyo Road, has been closed since August while the building undergoes repairs to address moisture issues.

The center opened in March 2023 and was Cincinnati Children’s first foray into Montgomery County. In April 2024, the facility was expanded. It was previously home to a private medical practice.

No reopening date has been released.