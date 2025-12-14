Snow totals: How much did the Miami Valley region get?

A wintry storm and cold temperatures hit the Miami Valley this weekend, bringing various accumulation totals.
Here are snow totals as reported by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Montgomery County
- Springboro: 5.5 inches as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.
- Centerville: 3 inches as of 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
- Vandalia: 2.7 inches as of 7 p.m. on Saturday.
- Downtown Dayton: 3.60 inches as of 10:25 p.m. on Saturday.
- Kettering: 4 inches as of 10:11 p.m. on Saturday.
- Miamisburg: 6 inches as of 9:32 p.m. on Saturday.
- Moraine: 3 inches as of 9:41 p.m. on Saturday.
- Oakwood: 4.30 inches as of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Greene County
- Shawnee Hills: 6.3 inches as of 8:17 p.m. on Saturday.
- Xenia: 5 inches as of 7:08 p.m. on Saturday.
- Fairborn: 2.5 inches as of 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Miami County
- Troy: 5.3 inches as of 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Darke County
- Greenville: 5 inches as of 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Clark County
- Enon: 5.10 inches as of 9:25 p.m. on Saturday.
