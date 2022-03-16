Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Small plane crashes into Caesar Creek Lake

STAFF FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
STAFF FILE PHOTO

Local News
By Daniel SuscoJen Balduf - Staff Writer
Updated 49 minutes ago

Crews were called to Caesar Creek State Park after a small plane crash landed Wednesday afternoon into the lake.

Warren County Sheriff’s dispatchers told our media partner at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that the plane crash landed into Caesar Creek Lake.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash was reported at 3:56 p.m., and that a single-engine plane crashed around 40 feet from the shore in the lake near Harveysburg Road.

OSHP dispatchers said that only minor injuries were reported.

We will update this report as we learn details.

In Other News
1
Area congressman part of lawsuit against CDC over masks on planes
2
Lawmakers review funding for statewide capital projects
3
Clark State to dedicate classroom in honor of late Greene County...
4
Whiskers: Not just a cat thing
5
St. Patrick’s Day, Dayton March Madness, temperatures have bars...

About the Authors

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top