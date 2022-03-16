Small plane crashes into Caesar Creek Lake

Crews were called to Caesar Creek State Park after a small plane crash landed Wednesday afternoon into the lake.
Warren County Sheriff’s dispatchers told our media partner at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that the plane crash landed into Caesar Creek Lake.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash was reported at 3:56 p.m., and that a single-engine plane crashed around 40 feet from the shore in the lake near Harveysburg Road.
OSHP dispatchers said that only minor injuries were reported.
We will update this report as we learn details.
In Other News