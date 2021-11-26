springfield-news-sun logo
X

Shoppers head to stores on freezing start to Black Friday

Nearly 100 people lineup at four in the morning at the Best Buy in Beavercreek for Black Friday sales. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Caption
Nearly 100 people lineup at four in the morning at the Best Buy in Beavercreek for Black Friday sales. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By Daniel SuscoEileen McClory - Dayton Daily News
Updated 12 minutes ago

After Black Friday in 2020 came with smaller crowds due to worry over the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers are returning to stores on this cold morning.

ExplorePHOTOS: Shoppers head to stores on cold Black Friday

Outside the Best Buy in Beavercreek, brothers Nathan, Alexander and Andrew Padilla were first in line.

From left, Nathan Padilla, Alexander Padilla and Andrew Padilla were first in line at the Best Buy in Beavercreek, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Caption
From left, Nathan Padilla, Alexander Padilla and Andrew Padilla were first in line at the Best Buy in Beavercreek, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

According to our crew on the scene, at around 5 a.m. they stood in front of a growing line of around 100 people.

Best Buy shopper Jake Phillips, of Fairborn, said he and his fiancée woke up at 4 a.m. to get a Fire TV. They wanted another TV that cost $299, but the store was already sold out.

“This is the first time I’ve ever done this,” he said. “It’s kind of exciting.”

In Other News
1
More medical marijuana? Ohio lawmaker says it’s time to expand uses
2
Statewide missing adult alert ends after Columbus man with dementia...
3
More than 3,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio
4
Families of UD student, friend killed at Astroworld concert file...
5
Oh, Christmas tree! Increasing demand, decreased supply of live trees...

About the Authors

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
Eileen McClory
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top