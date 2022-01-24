Hamburger icon
Sewer line work closes Beavercreek road for 1 week

Road crew installing a new sanitary sewer line for the Beavercreek 1 week road closure. City of Beavercreek Facebook post.

By Holly Souther
36 minutes ago

Beginning today, Alpha-Bellbrook Road will be closed north of Stauffer Drive due to sewer line work. The city is installing a new sanitary sewer line.

The City of Beavercreek said in a Facebook post the process will take approximately a week to finish.

Emergency access is not possible and a detour will be provided, the post said.

Contact the city’s engineering division by calling (937) 427-5513 if you have any questions regarding this closure, the Facebook post said.

