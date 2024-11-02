Serious 2-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 35 in Greene County

13 minutes ago
A serious two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek Twp. has closed part of U.S. 35 between Beavercreek and Xenia.

Crews responded to reports of a crash between a semi-truck and U-Haul van around 8:43 a.m. at U.S. 35 near Trebein Road , according to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP is on scene, the patrol dispatcher said, and U.S. 35 eastbound is closed from Orchard Lane to the Trebein Road area.

U.S. 35 has been under construction at the Trebein and Valley Road intersection for over a year, as contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are turning what had been a traffic light intersection into a full highway exit.

Just a few days ago, the traffic pattern changed, as traffic on westbound U.S. 35 was shifted to the north so work could continue on another part of the project.

Additional details on the crash are not yet available.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.