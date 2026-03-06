Sen. Husted in Dayton: U.S. military action in Iran going ‘much better’ than expected

“My goal for the operation, as I’ve articulated to the president and his team, is that it should be brief and successful,” the Ohio Republican said. “We don’t want to have hostilities linger on any longer than they need to, but if we’re going to undertake this, let’s finish it.”

“Iran has been at war against America for 47 years, killing our men and women and citizens around the globe,” he added.

The Trump administration on Friday vowed that it would only accept “unconditional surrender” from Iran, as U.S.-Israeli military strikes continued. Gas prices on Friday climbed to the highest level during Trump’s time in office, including his first term.

Husted is running for reelection this fall and he could face Democrat and former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

Reached for comment, Brown told this news outlet on Friday evening, “In just a week, Washington has plunged us into another endless war in the Middle East that has already claimed the lives of six American service members, raised gas prices by nearly $0.50 a gallon overnight, and cost Ohio taxpayers millions of dollars overseas — not exactly my definition of going ‘much better than anyone thought it would.’”

Husted on Friday afternoon spent more than half an hour meeting with a group of leaders and staff from companies and organizations including Huntington Ingalls Industries, Sierra Nevada Corp., SOCHE, Radiance Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, electroCore, Modern Technology Solutions, the Dayton Regional Stem Center, the Dayton Foundation, Air Force Research Laboratory, Peerless Technologies and others.

During the roundtable discussion, Husted said he is very proud of what the U.S. military has accomplished in the last week. He said he recently told President Trump that the United States’ prosperity and military and economic success depends on “technological dominance” and that requires talent, strategy and innovation.

He said people around the table play an important role in developing, training and utilizing talent to grow the economy.

Husted said Ohio is one the top suppliers of U.S. military defense systems, and some of the most critical advanced weapons and aircraft have been developed in the state.

“The Dayton area, Ohio, plays such a major role in America’s national defense,” Husted said.

Husted told local media that he believes this is the end of the road for Iran’s regime, and he hopes there will be a peaceful transition that results in the country of 92 million people getting new leadership that is willing to work with the United Stated.

He said he recently had a national security briefing about Iran with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other high-ranking members of the military and the CIA. Husted said he does not believe “American intervention” is needed in Iran and he does not think the U.S. will send in ground troops.

Husted, the former Ohio lieutenant governor, joined the Senate last year when he was selected by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the seat JD Vance vacated when was sworn in as Trump’s vice president.

Brown lost his senate seat in 2024 when he was defeated by Republican businessman Sen. Bernie Moreno.

Brown will face Ron Kinkaid in the Democratic primary in May.