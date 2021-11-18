Scott Anger named acting sheriff for Greene County

“I’m honored to be able to serve,” Anger said. “I’m heartbroken at the moment, but I appreciate the support and confidence.”

Anger added that he plans to maintain the professionalism, integrity, and involvement in the community that Fischer established in Greene County during his 18 years in office.

Fischer died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency at a law enforcement conference In Sandusky. Fischer had served Greene County as sheriff since 2003.

Serving with Xenia police from 1987 to 2017, Anger worked on multiple special assignments, including Drug Abuse Resistance Education in schools. He was a detective in the Criminal Investigation Section, a field training officer, an evidence technician, and a member of the SWAT unit.

Anger, a Xenia native, was a police sergeant in Xenia from 1997-2003, after which he was promoted to captain. He retired from the city in 2017.

Anger will serve as acting sheriff until an appointed sheriff is determined. Since Fischer was reelected in Nov. 2020 as a Republican, the Greene County Republican Party now has 45 days to accept the commissioners’ recommendation or choose a replacement.

“I do hope and feel a calling to move forward and to meet the need in this role,” Anger said.

Anger may choose to run for re-election in November 2022.