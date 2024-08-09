Samsung recalls 1.1 million electric ranges after fires kill pets

There have been more than 300 reports of unintentional activation since 2013, resulting in approximately 250 fires. At least 18 fires caused extensive property damage. Also, 40 injuries have been reported, with eight requiring medical attention. Seven fires have involved pet deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The electric ranges under recall sold for between $1,250 and $3,050 at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide and online at Samsung.com. Depending on the model, the ranges were sold between May 2013 through earlier this month.

Consumers should contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers to install.

Those using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers must keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to make sure they are off before leaving home or going to bed and to not leave objects on the range when not in use.

Consumers with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can use the “cooktop on” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts when a cooktop burner is turned on.

The model number

Recalled model numbers — found on the upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin at the bottom of the oven —are: NE58K9430SS/AA, NE58N9430SG/AA, NE58R9431SG/AA, NE58R9431SS/AA, NE58R9431ST/AA, NE58F9500SS/AA, NE58K9500SG/AA, NE58F9710WS/AA, NE58K9850WS/AA, NE58K9850WG/AA, NE58K9852WG/AA, NE58H9950WS/AA, NE58R9311SS/AA, NE63T8111SG/AA, NE63T8111SS/AA, NE63T8311SG/AA, NE63T8311SS/AA, NE63BG8315SSAA, NE63CB831512AA, NE63BB851112AA, NE63T8511SG/AA, NE63T8511SS/AA, NE63T8511ST/AA, NE63A8711QN/AA, NE63BB871112AA, NE63T8711SG/AA, NE63T8711SS/AA, NE63T8711ST/AA, NE63T8751SG/AA and NE63T8751SS/AA.

To request free knob locks or covers, visit samsung.com/us and scroll to the bottom of the page to the Support menu, then click on Slide-in Electric Range Recall. Consumers also can email rangesupport@sea.samsung.com or call 833-775-0120.