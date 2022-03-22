Rising airfares: Compare average ticket prices at Ohio’s airports

Aviation expert Jay Ratliff told this news outlet that airlines started to raise fares during the pandemic to make up for the revenue hit from the drastic reduction in the amount of premium, corporate travelers, who historically provided airlines 70% of their revenues because of flying multiple times a week on significantly higher, non-restricted fares.

“They’re looking at what they need to do to adjust their business plan to try to respond as much as one can to that much of a significant drop in revenue,” Ratliff said.