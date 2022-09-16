Report: Kroger eyes possibility of Ohio employee strike

“It’s business as usual at Kroger. A strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike. Associates should continue to report to work as scheduled.”

WBNS also quoted the Kroger statement as saying: “The fully recommended agreement on our last best and final offer showed our commitment to the whole person, providing wage increases, high-quality, affordable health care, and a pension benefit for retirement.

“The most productive thing the union can do is to work with the company in a manner that positively addresses these items. Our focus remains on our associates and reaching an agreement that is good for all parties.”

Randy Quickel, president of Local 1059, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.