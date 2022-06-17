RECALLS: More than 400K OTC pill bottles pose poison risk to children

The packaging for Walgreens brand acetaminophen and Kroger brand aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the pills are swallowed by young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers immediately should store the recalled projects in a safe location out of reach and sight of children and can return the product at the place of purchase for a full refund.