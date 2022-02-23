Hamburger icon
Recall: Beef sticks labeled ‘gluten free’ contain wheat

The beef sticks are subject to recall due to being labeled gluten free but containing wheat as an ingredient | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

Local News
By Daniel Susco
22 minutes ago

Frickenschmidt Foods LLC is recalling 5,795 pounds of ready-to-eat teriyaki beef sticks due to misbranding, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The FSIS said the beef sticks contain and declare wheat as an ingredient, but incorrectly say they are gluten free on the label. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold online.

Beef sticks subject to recall include:

  • 1.5 oz. individually sealed packages of “HIGH PROTEIN SNACK TERIYAKI BEEF WICKED CUTZ BEEF STICK” with lot code 113022, 120122, or 012823 printed in blue ink on the back of the product package.

The beef sticks bear establishment number M33928 in blue ink on the back of the package.

According to the FSIS, the incorrect labeling was noticed by the distribution company and reported to the establishment.

The FSIS said there haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the beef sticks, but anyone worries about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

It also urged people who have bought the beef sticks not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Frickenschmidt Foods LLC Production Manager Steven Ogden at 417-232-4401 or at steven@frickenschmidtfoods.com.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

