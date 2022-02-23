Recall: Beef sticks labeled ‘gluten free’ contain wheat

According to the FSIS, the incorrect labeling was noticed by the distribution company and reported to the establishment.

The FSIS said there haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the beef sticks, but anyone worries about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

It also urged people who have bought the beef sticks not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Frickenschmidt Foods LLC Production Manager Steven Ogden at 417-232-4401 or at steven@frickenschmidtfoods.com.