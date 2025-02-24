Ramaswamy officially jumps into Ohio governor race; ‘America is back and it feels fantastic’

Breaking: Ramaswamy officially jumps into Ohio governor race; ‘America is back and feels great’

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to be Ohio’s next governor.

Ramaswamy, a 39-year-old Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur and Republican, said ”America is back and it feels fantastic,” during a campaign kick-off announcement at CTL Aerospace Inc. on International Boulevard in West Chester Twp.

The Monday afternoon stop is the first of a two-day, four-stop announcement tour for Ramaswamy. After his West Chester Twp. stop, he planned to address supporters at Axium Packaging in New Albany Monday early evening, and then stops on Tuesday in at Glass City Center in Toledo and The Local Bar in Strongsville.

Ohio’s race for governor is wide open on both sides of the political aisle, especially on the GOP side with former lieutenant governor Jon Husted out of the potential running. Husted was nominated to succeed Vice President JD Vance in U.S. Senate.

Ramaswamy is now the third Republican in the gubernatorial race. Heather Hill, a former Morgan County School Board president, and Dave Yost, Ohio’s sitting attorney general, have also declared Republican bids for the seat currently occupied by 78-year-old Gov. Mike DeWine, who cannot seek another term due to term limits.

Ramaswamy, who has strong ties to President Donald Trump, including helping Trump and billionaire Elon Musk form the Department of Government Efficiency initiative. Some who had said or were considering runs at the Ohio governor’s office are now backing the Trump-tied candidate, including Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, who endorsed the billionaire and is running for Ohio Secretary of State.

Previously, Ramaswamy sought the GOP nomination for president in 2024, but dropped out to pack Trump.

Amy Acton, who served as DeWine’s Ohio Department of Health director from 2019 to 2020, is the only Democrat who’s declared, though former congressman Tim Ryan and former Ohio Democratic Party chairman Chris Redfern have expressed interest.

Acton, who announced her gubernatorial candidacy in early January, said, “It’s clear Vivek Ramaswamy doesn’t know the same Ohioans I do. Where he sees laziness and mediocrity, I see our strength, our grit, and our opportunity. Where he sees an opportunity to gut Medicare, Medicaid, and attack a woman’s right to choose."

Acton was Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Public Health director with the Ohio Department of Health, and was critical of Ramaswamy’s comments in December claimed on the social media network X (formerly Twitter) that “Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long.”

Several notable people spoke in support of Ramaswamy‘s candidacy, including Ohio Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp. who said, the tech entrepreneur will put business first and “when you vote business first, you succeed.”

“We need a governor of our state that knows what it takes to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit in Ohio so businesses can flourish and our businesses can prosper,” he said.

