Dense Fog Advisory in effect today; rain at times through tonight

Today’s high will be near 53 degrees. It will be rainy, though showers mainly will be after 3 p.m. with widespread rain expected through the evening.

Fog also is expected to be widespread, mainly after 10 p.m. Visibility may improve while it’s raining, though rain chances taper off in the early overnight hours. It will be cloudy with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

A break from the rain is in the forecast for Friday before the next chance for rain arrives this weekend.

Friday will be cloudy with a high near 49 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. There is a chance of rain after 2 p.m., with rain likely Saturday night, mainly after 8 p.m. The overnight low will be around 36 degrees.

There is a chance of rain before 8 a.m. Sunday. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.

The first part of the new workweek will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 40s.