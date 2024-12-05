QVC recalls 1.1 million oven gloves; more than 90 people suffer burns

There were 92 reports of minor burns associated with the Temp-tations by Tara oven gloves under recall.

There were 92 reports of minor burns associated with the Temp-tations by Tara oven gloves under recall.
Local News
By
Updated 47 minutes ago
X

The QVC shopping channel and online retailer is recalling more than one million oven gloves after reports of minor burns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The Temp-tations by Tara oven gloves can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat, posing a burn hazard.

QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 reports of minor burns, the commission said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the oven gloves and contact QVC to receive a refund.

There were 92 reports of minor burns associated with the Temp-tations by Tara oven gloves under recall.

icon to expand image

About 1.1 million pairs of the oven gloves were sold in single pairs, in sets of two and in sets with drying mats or trivets in a variety of colors and prints. They are made of cotton and elastane and come in small and large sizes.

They sold for between $4 and $13 per pair and in bundled sets with other kitchen items for between about $14 and $26 a set from August 2018 through August 2024.

The company can be reached at https://www.recallrtr.com/ovengloves or 888-770-7119.

There were 92 reports of minor burns associated with the Temp-tations by Tara oven gloves under recall.

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Yellow Springs restaurant settles with ex-employees who sued for unpaid...
2
2 Wendy’s closed in Dayton region; chain plans to close 140 restaurants
3
School closings already? Cincy closes, Dayton urges kids to bundle up...
4
Gas prices hit 3-year low; local costs likely to ‘dance on both sides...
5
Wright State, Premier Health appoint Florida doctor to dual leadership...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.