Public health alert: Kids meal missing allergen label

A public health alert has been issued for trays of fully cooked chicken and spaghetti meals for kids, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The FSIS said that the spaghetti in the meals contains egg white, a known allergen, which wasn’t declared on the product label.
The alert includes 5.9-ounce trays of “nurture life KIDS MEALS CHICKEN PARM WITH SUPER VEGGIE SPAGHETTI” with “enjoy by” dates ranging from Jan. 9, 2024, to March 1, 2024.
Packages didn’t have USDA marks of inspection. They were sold online and shipped directly to consumers.
The FSIS said the company noticed the problem during an internal audit.
Any consumer with the kids meals in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to eat them, but throw them away or return them.
Consumers with questions about the alert can contact Nuture Life, Inc. co-founder Jennifer Chow by calling 312-517-1888 or emailing jchow@nuturelife.com.
