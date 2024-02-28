Public health alert: Kids meal missing allergen label

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A public health alert has been issued for trays of fully cooked chicken and spaghetti meals for kids, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The FSIS said that the spaghetti in the meals contains egg white, a known allergen, which wasn’t declared on the product label.

Explore4 seasonal ice cream shops opening Friday in Dayton area

The alert includes 5.9-ounce trays of “nurture life KIDS MEALS CHICKEN PARM WITH SUPER VEGGIE SPAGHETTI” with “enjoy by” dates ranging from Jan. 9, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

Packages didn’t have USDA marks of inspection. They were sold online and shipped directly to consumers.

The FSIS said the company noticed the problem during an internal audit.

Any consumer with the kids meals in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to eat them, but throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions about the alert can contact Nuture Life, Inc. co-founder Jennifer Chow by calling 312-517-1888 or emailing jchow@nuturelife.com.

In Other News
1
WPAFB will play role in major changes coming to U.S. Air Force
2
Biologists: Fishers show signs of recolonizing Ohio after nearly 175...
3
After 15 years, former Delphi employees still fighting for pensions
4
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: A massive guide to events in the Miami Valley
5
Ohio House bill introduced to limit firearm magazine capacity

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top