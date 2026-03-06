President Trump coming to Cincinnati next week

ThermoFisher Scientific has multiple locations in the Tri-State and is headquartered in Massachusetts. It specializes in a wide range of products in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare and more.

The visit is occurring on the heels of the launch of TrumpRx, the President’s initiative to allow people to directly buy prescription drugs at lower rates from manufacturers.

“President Trump will visit the great state of Ohio next week to celebrate his economic victories and showcase one of his most transformational policies: delivering lower prescription drug prices for working families,” said White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston.