Pothole season: What should drivers know and how can they file a claim in Ohio

When moisture gets into the soil under road surfaces, as vehicles continually cross these patches of weakened asphalt, they create divots in the pavement, according to AAA. These divots eventually crack and break loose. Pieces of asphalt are then gradually removed by the crossing traffic, resulting in a hole in the pavement.

The lower a vehicle rides to the ground, the more susceptible it will be to pothole damage. Vehicles that are considered a lowered vehicle, a sports vehicle or even a customized vehicle with additional features can be considered more suspectable to pothole damage, according to AAA.

Vehicles with low profile tires (to enhance performance and handling) can be more suspectable to pothole damage too, as these types of tires have “shortened tire walls and the fact that their treads sit closer to the wheel, there is simply less tire and air to protect your wheel” and other aspects from the impact.

How can people avoid pothole damage?

It is recommended for people to check their tires frequently during the late winter and early spring months when fresh potholes are the most common, according to the website.

Check for significant wear or damage, and make sure tires are properly inflated.

Check the vehicle’s suspension by paying attention to how a vehicle drives, staying alert for anything that feels off like tipping, wobbling, or a harsh ride, can alert an owner to suspension problems.

A properly working suspension will help absorb any pothole impacts, protecting other components.

Pay attention to the road and look ahead by looking out for fresh potholes or puddles and be aware of surroundings.

Manage speed and if a pothole is hit, drive over it as slowly as possible to minimize damage.

What should people do if their vehicle is damaged by a pothole?

The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for the state system of roads, which includes all interstates and federal and state routes outside of municipalities.

If a driver’s vehicle is damaged by a pothole, debris or some roadway defect, they can make a personal or property damage claim on ODOT’s website here.

People impacted should fill out the form with the following details: date and time of the incident, route type and number and mile marker, cross street or exit number, as well their contact information including an email address and a phone number, then hit submit.

For defects and incidents occurring on roadways or routes located within municipalities, it is recommended for the municipality to be contacted directly.

ODOT said by submitting the form, people may receive a possible reimbursement, it can help place a claim and that notifying of a hazard in a location may lead to repairs or removals.

“ODOT will respond to the report via email if provided, or via phone, to provide contact information for the appropriate place to file a claim,” the website said. “If no damage occurred, ODOT will acknowledge receipt of the report and determine what steps are needed to mitigate the defect.”