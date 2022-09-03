springfield-news-sun logo
Police officer who was taken off life support sent to hospice facility in Richmond

Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department in Indiana will be taken off life support Sept. 1, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. The injuries she suffered when she was shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty have been determined to be unrecoverable.

Local News
Updated 1 hour ago

Richmond, Ind. police officer Seara Burton, who was shot in the line of duty during an Aug. 10 traffic stop, was transferred from the ICU at Miami Valley Hospital to a hospice facility in Richmond on Saturday.

“She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family,” Richmond Police said in a Facebook post.

The 28-year-old officer was shot in the head during the stop in Richmond.

On Wednesday, Richmond police wrote in a social media statement that “despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, (Burton’s) injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable.”

They announced Thursday she was taken off life support.

“Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation,” the statement read. “Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing.”

Burton had a K9 partner named Brev, who was not injured. The dog is now in the care of a Richmond police investigator who is a former K9 handler.

