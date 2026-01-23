‘Please stay at home’: Ohio officials speak ahead of winter storm

Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick said that the agency was coordinating with the National Weather Service as well as state and county agencies, and underlined the governor’s statement: “Please stay home.”

Merick later offered guidelines and tips to stay safe and warm during the cold weather. These tips include:

• Don’t generators, space heaters or camp stoves unattended, and keeping flammable objects at least three feet away from them.

• Limit time outdoors and watch for signs of hypothermia.

• Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothes, and change out of wet clothes immediately.

• Bring pets inside and move other animals to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

• Think about communication plans and check on neighbors who might need help.

• Think about supplies such as food, water and batteries, and make sure to charge your phones and devices before the snow arrives.

• If your phone is on low battery, text rather than calling - it uses less power.

• Have a power bank and phone chargers in your car, and if stranded run the engine for 10 minutes each hour to charge your phone.

Ohio Department of Transportation Assistant Director Mitch Blackford said that the agency is prepared for the storm, and also urged Ohioans to stay at home if possible.

He added that if you must travel, you can use ODOT’s OHGO website or app to be view cameras and get information on where you will be traveling.

He also urged drivers to take care when driving around ODOT plows, saying that they move slower than normal traffic and asking cars to give them plenty of room. If you want to pass a snowplow, he asked that drivers do so slowly, and be aware that the road in front of the plows is often much worse than behind them.

During the storm, Blackford said that ODOT’s main goal is to make sure roads are passable, focusing on the interstate routes first. He said that as temperatures drop salt doesn’t work as well, but when the sun comes out the agency will work on clearing roads down to the bare pavement.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Col. Charles A. Jones stressed making safe driving decisions, saying “We need to make the best decisions before we travel,” which for most people means stay at home and avoid non-essential trips.

Jones said that last year saw a high increase in crashes during winter weather, double that of the year before, with unsafe speed being the top factor leading to the crashes.

He also stressed being prepared before driving, by checking tires, battery, wipers and wiper fluid, as well as keeping a winter preparation kit in your vehicle. In the event of a crash, he said to turn on your hazard lights, get as far off the road as possible, stay in your vehicle and call either *677 or 911.

“Do not underestimate winter weather, and do not overestimate what your vehicle or you can handle,” Jones said, later adding, “No errand or destination is worth putting your life or anyone else’s life at risk.”

DeWine ended the conference saying that the state hoped to mostly avoid a lot of ice that cause problems with electric lines.

“Good luck to everybody,” he said.