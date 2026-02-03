PHOTOS: Springfield Haitians shown support at faith event

St. John Missionary Baptist Church was over capacity as hundreds supported Springfield’s Haitian community while advocating for the extension of Temporary Protected Status Monday morning.
The event was held less than 48 hours before TPS was expected to expire for potentially thousands of Springfield-area Haitians, putting their ability to legally live and work in the U.S. at risk. A federal judge issued a ruling Monday blocking the end of TPS.
