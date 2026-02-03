Breaking: DHS vows appeal, Springfield mayor responds: What to know about TPS decision for Haitians

PHOTOS: Springfield Haitians shown support at faith event

Faith leaders praise and sing along to Elevation Worship's "Trust in God" during Here We Stand: Faith Leaders for Immigration Justice & Family Unity at St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Springfield. Pastors and community members gathered to pray and call for the extension of Temporary Protected Status which is scheduled to expire on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Local News
Feb. 2, 2026
St. John Missionary Baptist Church was over capacity as hundreds supported Springfield’s Haitian community while advocating for the extension of Temporary Protected Status Monday morning.

The event was held less than 48 hours before TPS was expected to expire for potentially thousands of Springfield-area Haitians, putting their ability to legally live and work in the U.S. at risk. A federal judge issued a ruling Monday blocking the end of TPS.

