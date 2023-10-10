PHOTOS: Immigrants take an oath to become U.S. citizens

When immigrants are sworn in as U.S. citizens they take an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America.

A naturalization ceremony was held on Sept. 18, 2023 at the University of Dayton School of Law, where 17 immigrants from 14 countries took the oath and became U.S. citizens.

Here is the oath, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

