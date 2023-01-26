PHOTOS 2023 developments: ‘flying car’ test facility, Spooky Nook, factories, warehouses, apartments in Dayton region

Economic development projects are happening across the region new developments from Honda and Intel are coming to Ohio as well.

“The beauty of Dayton is that we are very well diversified and we have become more diversified over the years, where we used to be so heavy in manufacturing, so heavy in automotive,” said Dave Dickerson, partner and president of Midwest market at Miller Valentine Construction of Dayton. “Obviously we have a huge resource in the market with Wright-Patt. It continues to grow and provide a lot of ancillary services. Companies want to be located close to it.”